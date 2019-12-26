Thursday, 26 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Time capsule 1974 Ford Maverick up for auction hasn't been driven in 45 years


Time capsule 1974 Ford Maverick up for auction hasn't been driven in 45 years



Just 66 miles since new.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Znkwid
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)