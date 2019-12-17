Tuesday, 17 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Topeka, Kansas, offering people up to $15G to relocate there


Topeka, Kansas, offering people up to $15G to relocate there



There's no place like home — or Topeka, Kan., according to the area's Joint Economic Development Organization.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Pu4OyK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)