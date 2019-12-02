Monday, 2 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Twitter community approves mashed potato artwork celebrating Tesla Cybertruck


Twitter community approves mashed potato artwork celebrating Tesla Cybertruck



Twitter users this past holiday weekend had nothing but praise for a creative man who used his Thanksgiving mashed potatoes to carve out a replica of Tesla’s new Cybertruck – right down to the most exact detail, a broken window, a published report said.

