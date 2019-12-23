Monday, 23 December 2019

FOX NEWS: UK Labrador has life-saving surgery after eating more than 30 gingerbread Christmas decorations


UK Labrador has life-saving surgery after eating more than 30 gingerbread Christmas decorations



A seven-year-old labrador was rushed to a Pet Hospital in England over the weekend after it reportedly swallowed more than 30 gingerbread Christmas tree decorations.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2EQt0VD
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)