FOX NEWS: UK Labrador has life-saving surgery after eating more than 30 gingerbread Christmas decorations

Monday, 23 December 2019
UK Labrador has life-saving surgery after eating more than 30 gingerbread Christmas decorations
A seven-year-old labrador was rushed to a Pet Hospital in England over the weekend after it reportedly swallowed more than 30 gingerbread Christmas tree decorations.
