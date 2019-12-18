Wednesday, 18 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Utah restaurant employee fired after customer films him urinating in kitchen


Utah restaurant employee fired after customer films him urinating in kitchen



Customer Robert Talivakaola was trying to order at Rancheritos Mexican Food in Draper, Utah, when he caught the disturbing act.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/38JRGwZ
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)