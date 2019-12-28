- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Saturday, 28 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Viral video of girl crying over black doll for Christmas not racist, sister says
Viral video of girl crying over black doll for Christmas not racist, sister says
The sister of a young girl who went viral after screaming as she opened a black doll for Christmas insists there was no racist intent.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2QvlhBN
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment