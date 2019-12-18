Wednesday, 18 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Wendy's jokes about 10-patty burger, but it might become a real thing


Wendy's jokes about 10-patty burger, but it might become a real thing



That’s a real mouthful… and then some.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2S2cidP
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)