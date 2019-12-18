- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Wednesday, 18 December 2019
FOX NEWS: Woman eats Burger King Impossible Whopper while skydiving, plans to start filming 'weekly food reviews in the sky'
Woman eats Burger King Impossible Whopper while skydiving, plans to start filming 'weekly food reviews in the sky'
This food reviewer has a lot of altitude.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2rIHx36
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment