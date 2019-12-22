Sunday, 22 December 2019

FOX NEWS: Woman fed up with nearby cheese shop's alleged stench told to stop covering neighborhood in disparaging signs


Woman fed up with nearby cheese shop's alleged stench told to stop covering neighborhood in disparaging signs



Manuela Kragler is still allowed to vocally badmouth the Tölzer Kasladen cheese shop, but she can't put her complaints on stickers and plaster them across town.

