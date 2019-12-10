Tuesday, 10 December 2019

FOX NEWS: 'World's largest' private Scotch whisky collection, comprising 3,900 bottles, may sell for up to $10.5M


'World's largest' private Scotch whisky collection, comprising 3,900 bottles, may sell for up to $10.5M



Some bottles are valued at over $1 million each.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2LG1ZZ6
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)