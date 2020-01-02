FOX NEWS: Cat's former owner sues woman who wouldn't let adopted pet sleep in the bed with her

Check Out

Thursday, 2 January 2020

Cat's former owner sues woman who wouldn't let adopted pet sleep in the bed with her


Cat's former owner sues woman who wouldn't let adopted pet sleep in the bed with her



A woman battling cancer who allowed another woman to adopt her cat has launched a lawsuit against the woman because she doesn’t allow the pet to sleep in her bed.

