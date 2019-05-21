Tuesday, 21 May 2019

FOX NEWS: 257.4 million Americans expected to fly during the summer months


257.4 million Americans expected to fly during the summer months



Nearly 3.5 percent increase since last summer; Fox Biz Flash: 5/21.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2wbGYNw
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2