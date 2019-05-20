Vivian Violine's blog
Monday, 20 May 2019
FOX NEWS: Carnival Paradise rescues sailor after receiving distress call
Carnival Paradise rescues sailor after receiving distress call
It’s Carnival Paradise to the rescue.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2VFkqiC
FOX NEWS: Tariffs on tap: Craft breweries facing increased steel, aluminum costs — and warn that costs may fall to consumers
Tariffs on tap: Craft breweries facing increased steel, aluminum costs — and warn that costs may fall to consumers
When it comes to the US-China trade war tariff talks, what’s on tap for craft breweries is dealing with the ripple effects of this impacting their bottom line.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2wdr84Y
FOX NEWS: Stolen 1991 Ford Mustang discovered in Missouri barn 26 years later, police say
Stolen 1991 Ford Mustang discovered in Missouri barn 26 years later, police say
Original owner can't be found.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JT3bYM
FOX NEWS: Kim Kardashian-West tweets mystery complaint to Jack in the Box
Kim Kardashian-West tweets mystery complaint to Jack in the Box
Kim Kardashian is not happy with Jack in the Box, and she wants everyone to know that there is a problem. She just doesn’t want to say what the problem is.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EobTuF
FOX NEWS: Amazing photos bring toy cars to life with just 1 computer trick
Amazing photos bring toy cars to life with just 1 computer trick
A different perspective.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2HLePma
FOX NEWS: Cracker Barrel releases ‘juiciest pool float’ modeled after new fried chicken item
Cracker Barrel releases ‘juiciest pool float’ modeled after new fried chicken item
Cracker Barrel doesn’t want you to just eat chicken – it wants you to float on one for its anniversary.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WYjG9O
FOX NEWS: Bride kicks sister out of wedding because she cut her hair
Bride kicks sister out of wedding because she cut her hair
A bridesmaid is in hot water after getting her haircut and donating it less than two weeks before the wedding.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JybJoK
FOX NEWS: Collection of 3 Shelby Cobras sold for millions at auction
Collection of 3 Shelby Cobras sold for millions at auction
The American classic remains a hot collector car.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2MbhyL9
FOX NEWS: Groom-to-be ends engagement, claims fiancee nearly killed his dog at bachelorette party
Groom-to-be ends engagement, claims fiancee nearly killed his dog at bachelorette party
This engagement has gone to the dogs.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2YFXmlL
FOX NEWS: F1 champ Jenson Button's fiance Brittny Ward strips down to show off baby bump
F1 champ Jenson Button's fiance Brittny Ward strips down to show off baby bump
The Couple is expecting their first.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2VQTu4v
FOX NEWS: Chick-fil-A bringing back summer favorite, introducing new item
Chick-fil-A bringing back summer favorite, introducing new item
Chick-fil-A is not done surprising fans with menu updates this season.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2YEh7u8
FOX NEWS: Town developed by Walt Disney Company misspells “Walt” on downtown fountain
Town developed by Walt Disney Company misspells “Walt” on downtown fountain
What in the Wald?
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Ju4v59
FOX NEWS: Underdog Kyle Kaiser qualifies for Indy 500 with amazing last-minute run
Underdog Kyle Kaiser qualifies for Indy 500 with amazing last-minute run
David beat Goliath.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JR0Qxz
FOX NEWS: 'General Lee' Sno-Cat thief fined $28,000 for damages to 'Dukes of Hazzard' tribute vehicle
'General Lee' Sno-Cat thief fined $28,000 for damages to 'Dukes of Hazzard' tribute vehicle
Dragged it down the road.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/30tynUp
FOX NEWS: 73 percent of Americans would rather road trip than fly, study says
73 percent of Americans would rather road trip than fly, study says
Do you get a familiar pang of dread anytime you have to go to an airport? You’re not alone.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2VLDhgZ
FOX NEWS: Painting your house? Here are 7 questions to ask the crew before they start the job
Painting your house? Here are 7 questions to ask the crew before they start the job
Before you hire a professional, here are seven great questions you may not think to ask, but totally should.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2LX3zZb
Sunday, 19 May 2019
FOX NEWS: Manchester Airport unable to refuel planes, causing massive delays and cancellations
Manchester Airport unable to refuel planes, causing massive delays and cancellations
A power issue at Manchester Airport has reportedly halted all refueling processes at the airport, causing massive cancellations and delays.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EjGz0d
FOX NEWS: Taco Bell employee let go after calling 'all Muslims terrorists'
Taco Bell employee let go after calling 'all Muslims terrorists'
A Taco Bell employee lost her job after she was filmed making ant-Muslim comments.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2VvE00F
FOX NEWS: Guests angry that bride won't let them watch sports during the wedding
Guests angry that bride won't let them watch sports during the wedding
Not surprisingly, a bride-to-be doesn’t want to be upstaged on her big day by sports.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WRaFiV
FOX NEWS: Reality star fights back at fat shaming trolls: 'I didn't even want to leave the house'
Reality star fights back at fat shaming trolls: 'I didn't even want to leave the house'
Scarlett Moffatt is done crying over this photo.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2VLat8e
