Sunday, 19 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Groom-to-be tells bride she's being unreasonable for wanting 'extravagant' dress, asks Internet if he's being a jerk
Groom-to-be tells bride she's being unreasonable for wanting 'extravagant' dress, asks Internet if he's being a jerk
“I'm not trying to get her to cheap out on her dress but she will literally wear it once, one dress for over $1000 is just insane that would fund our honeymoon,” the Redditor complained.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2tlouwz
