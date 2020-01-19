Check Out

Sunday, 19 January 2020

FOX NEWS: Spain's Ibiza, Mallorca islands pass law aimed at curbing tourists' booze-fueled debauchery


Spain's Ibiza, Mallorca islands pass law aimed at curbing tourists' booze-fueled debauchery



Authorities in the Balearic Islands are fed up with the so-called "booze tourism" that some of its towns have become known for.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2uab2vm
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2