Check Out

Monday, 20 January 2020

FOX NEWS: YouTuber tips Domino's driver $2,020 on $22 order


YouTuber tips Domino's driver $2,020 on $22 order



Sorry pizza guys, but this isn’t going to become the norm.

via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/30CERRz
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

2