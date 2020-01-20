- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 20 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Jubilee, a shelter dog with 'weird' eyes, finds forever home after going viral on Facebook
Jubilee, a shelter dog with 'weird' eyes, finds forever home after going viral on Facebook
A dog once deemed too “weird”-looking to find a home has now done just that, thanks to the power of the internet.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2Rbp6xA
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment