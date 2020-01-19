- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Sunday, 19 January 2020
FOX NEWS: Carnival Cruise passenger airlifted 75 miles from shore, rescue 'stretched the range' of helicopter
Carnival Cruise passenger airlifted 75 miles from shore, rescue 'stretched the range' of helicopter
While being airlifted from a cruise ship is never easy, this particular incident stands out.
via FOX NEWS https://ift.tt/2NFkk9G
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment