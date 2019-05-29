Wednesday, 29 May 2019

FOX NEWS: 4-year-old girl doesn't think Jasmine needs Aladdin: 'You don't need a boy to see the whole world'


4-year-old girl doesn't think Jasmine needs Aladdin: 'You don't need a boy to see the whole world'



Before seeing Disney's new live-action "Aladdin" movie in theaters, a 4-year-old girl revealed her refreshing, modern take on the iconic romance between stars Jasmine and Aladdin.

