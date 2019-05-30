Thursday, 30 May 2019

FOX NEWS: 97-year-old woman who finally gets to attend prom, named honorary queen


97-year-old woman who finally gets to attend prom, named honorary queen



It took some time, but a Helen Danis, 97, finally got to go to the prom.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EMpbBw
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2