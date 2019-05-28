Tuesday, 28 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities in Oklahoma and Missouri


Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000 cans of drinking water to flood-devastated communities in Oklahoma and Missouri



Anheuser-Busch operates two breweries — on in Georgia and one in Colorado — that pause beer production to can emergency drinking water at periodic intervals throughout the year.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2I9gm5o
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2