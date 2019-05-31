Friday, 31 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Anthony Bourdain's friends propose 'Bourdain Day' in honor of late chef: 'Celebrate Tony’s life'


Anthony Bourdain's friends propose 'Bourdain Day' in honor of late chef: 'Celebrate Tony’s life'



Eric Ripert and José Andrés are proposing an annual “Bourdain Day” in celebration of their dear friend.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2QDvR9v
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2