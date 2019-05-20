Monday, 20 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Bride kicks sister out of wedding because she cut her hair


Bride kicks sister out of wedding because she cut her hair



A bridesmaid is in hot water after getting her haircut and donating it less than two weeks before the wedding.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JybJoK
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2