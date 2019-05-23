Thursday, 23 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Burger King to pay off customer's student loans as part of latest promotion


Burger King to pay off customer's student loans as part of latest promotion



Eating Burger King could finally become a fiscally-sound decision.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2M8ZdOC
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2