Sunday, 26 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Company launches waterproof 'shoe condoms' to protect footwear


Company launches waterproof 'shoe condoms' to protect footwear



Sneaker-heads just got a new layer for protection.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2VVVy6A
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2