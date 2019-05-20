Monday, 20 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Dog walker caught naked in client's home: 'It got hot'


Dog walker caught naked in client's home: 'It got hot'



A dog owner from California caught her pet sitter walking around her apartment naked, and that's not the worst of it.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2Wjeyji
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2