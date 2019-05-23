Thursday, 23 May 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Dr. Beach' ranks best American beaches for 2019, puts idyllic Hawaiian spot at No. 1


'Dr. Beach' ranks best American beaches for 2019, puts idyllic Hawaiian spot at No. 1



The “doctor” has once again diagnosed Hawaii with having the best beach in America.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JzVwiT
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2