Friday, 24 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Driving in flip-flops isn't illegal, but you can still be fined thousands if this happens


Driving in flip-flops isn't illegal, but you can still be fined thousands if this happens



Contrary to a widely-held belief.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2ExUiR3
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2