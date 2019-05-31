Friday, 31 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Employee threatens to tell HR on coworker for not making cake


Employee threatens to tell HR on coworker for not making cake



This employee wants their cake and to eat it, too.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JRBFvM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2