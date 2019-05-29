Wednesday, 29 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Florida woman who assaulted Burger King employee for not providing free fries arrested, police say


Florida woman who assaulted Burger King employee for not providing free fries arrested, police say



A Florida woman was arrested on Monday after her attempt to “have it your way” turned violent.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WaKE1u
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2