Wednesday, 22 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Halsey pays speeding ticket for fan who was 'bangin' to her new song


Halsey pays speeding ticket for fan who was 'bangin' to her new song



Nightmare turned into a dream.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WkU3D8
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2