Thursday, 30 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Inside look at Disney's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction


Inside look at Disney's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction



Spanning 14 acres, Star Wars: Galaxy Edge is the largest single themed land ever created for Disney at a reported cost of $1 billion to create.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2Qz0EVf
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2