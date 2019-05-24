Friday, 24 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Kim Kardashian trademarks 'Psalm West' for future ventures


Kim Kardashian trademarks 'Psalm West' for future ventures



Forget about an eponymous Instagram account.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JyrgEY
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2