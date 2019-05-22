Wednesday, 22 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Lawsuit claims Buffalo Wild Wings refused to serve black customers because they 'don't give good tips'


Lawsuit claims Buffalo Wild Wings refused to serve black customers because they 'don't give good tips'



A former Buffalo Wild Wings employee claims that their managers allowed employees to discriminate against black customers.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2M3GXq1
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2