Friday, 24 May 2019

FOX NEWS: 'Like new' Yugo on Craigslist was parked in a garage for 31 years


'Like new' Yugo on Craigslist was parked in a garage for 31 years



Two-for-one deal.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2X1WDuB
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2