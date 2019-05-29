Wednesday, 29 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Louvre closed after employees strike amid overcrowding


Louvre closed after employees strike amid overcrowding



Thousands of tourists were left outside of the Louvre on Monday after workers went on strike to protest overcrowding at the world-famous art museum.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EzbiGH
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2