Sunday, 19 May 2019
FOX NEWS: Manchester Airport unable to refuel planes, causing massive delays and cancellations
Manchester Airport unable to refuel planes, causing massive delays and cancellations
A power issue at Manchester Airport has reportedly halted all refueling processes at the airport, causing massive cancellations and delays.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EjGz0d
