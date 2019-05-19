Sunday, 19 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Manchester Airport unable to refuel planes, causing massive delays and cancellations


Manchester Airport unable to refuel planes, causing massive delays and cancellations



A power issue at Manchester Airport has reportedly halted all refueling processes at the airport, causing massive cancellations and delays.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2EjGz0d
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2