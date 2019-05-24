Friday, 24 May 2019

FOX NEWS: National Enquirer Live attraction provokes with controversial Princess Diana and O.J. Simpson exhibits


National Enquirer Live attraction provokes with controversial Princess Diana and O.J. Simpson exhibits



Opening to the public on Friday in Pigeon Forge, TN, the highly interactive National Enquirer Live museum seeks to tell the stores behind the tabloid's most controversial covers. A 3-D 'view' of Paris from the night Princess Diana was killed, a replica of the infamous O.J. Simpson crime scene, and an animatronic Michael Jackson are among the attraction's attention-grabbing exhibits.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2X2EexS
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2