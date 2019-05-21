Tuesday, 21 May 2019

FOX NEWS: PrettyLittleThing 'poolside posing' bikini declared 'laughable' over claims of leaking dye


PrettyLittleThing 'poolside posing' bikini declared 'laughable' over claims of leaking dye



The garment reportedly stained one woman's body blue when she got it wet.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/30zI83t
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2