Thursday, 23 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Qantas crew member accused of 'fat-shaming' passenger into moving seats


Qantas crew member accused of 'fat-shaming' passenger into moving seats



 A passenger on a Qantas airlines flight claims that a crew member fat-shamed him into moving seats.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2weHlXN
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2