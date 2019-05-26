Sunday, 26 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Service dog goes nuts for Chewbacca at Disney World


A service-dog-in-training got to meet her hero during a trip to Disney World. Of course, being a dog, her hero is one of the hairiest characters in the park.

