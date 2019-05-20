Monday, 20 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Stolen 1991 Ford Mustang discovered in Missouri barn 26 years later, police say


Stolen 1991 Ford Mustang discovered in Missouri barn 26 years later, police say



Original owner can't be found.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JT3bYM
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2