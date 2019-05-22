Wednesday, 22 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Thief breaks into Cincinnati steakhouse, only helps himself to a few alcoholic drinks


Thief breaks into Cincinnati steakhouse, only helps himself to a few alcoholic drinks



One might say his robbery attempt was all sizzle, and literally no steak. 

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2WiNEIy
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2