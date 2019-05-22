Wednesday, 22 May 2019

FOX NEWS: TSA debuts new 3D scanning technology that promises to speed up security screenings


TSA debuts new 3D scanning technology that promises to speed up security screenings



The new CT technology will allow passengers to keep their laptop computers in their carry-on bags.

via FOX NEWS http://bit.ly/2WYzdq3
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2