Thursday, 23 May 2019

FOX NEWS: Wrangler fans slammed for brand boycott over Lil Nas X collaboration


Wrangler fans slammed for brand boycott over Lil Nas X collaboration



The all-American denim brand dropped a limited collection with the 20-year-old crooner on May 20.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2JzPOO0
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2