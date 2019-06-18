- Affiliate Marketing
Tuesday, 18 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Ants march out of carry-on, ground United Airlines flight at Newark
A United flight arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport from Italy had to be taken out of service after ants from a carry-on bag appeared in part of the cabin.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2ZqNY5K
