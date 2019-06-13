Thursday, 13 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Applebee's customer shocked to find opossum crawling under bar: 'I paid my bill of $36 and left'


Applebee's customer shocked to find opossum crawling under bar: 'I paid my bill of $36 and left'



A South Carolina family lost their appetite while dining at an Applebee’s earlier this week.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2X9EM8q
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2