Thursday, 13 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Atlanta McDonald's employee with Down syndrome recently honored for 27 years' service has died


Atlanta McDonald's employee with Down syndrome recently honored for 27 years' service has died



A McDonald's worker of 27 years, known as the Happy Meal expert, has died suddenly.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/31w9EPI
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2