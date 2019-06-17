- Affiliate Marketing
- Business
- Department of State
- Entertainment
- ESPN
- Event
- FOX NEWS
- FOX NEWS Vivian Violine's blog
- Health
- Health & food
- IFTTT
- Info-Tech
- Lifestyle
- Make Money Online
- Motivation
- NBA Finals 2018
- Network Business
- News
- NYT Vivian Violine's blog
- ORIFLAME
- Politics
- Shopper
- Sports
- World News
Monday, 17 June 2019
FOX NEWS: Bahrain to sink Boeing 747 in Persian Gulf as part of 'underwater theme park' planned for divers
Bahrain to sink Boeing 747 in Persian Gulf as part of 'underwater theme park' planned for divers
Amazing photos show the Boeing 747 being towed out across the ocean.
via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2ZxiT0t
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment