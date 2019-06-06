Thursday, 6 June 2019

FOX NEWS: Bikini model poses for glamour shot while in labor, is accused of staging photo


Bikini model poses for glamour shot while in labor, is accused of staging photo



A bikini model has been slammed online for posing for a staged photo with a full face of makeup to announce that she had gone into labor.

via FOX NEWS https://fxn.ws/2IpAf8p
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Popular Posts

9

7

6

5

4

3

2